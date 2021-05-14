FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Centerra Gold Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.72 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.19. Cormark has a “Market Perform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$504.15 million for the quarter.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CG. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$19.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$18.50 to C$10.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Centerra Gold to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Centerra Gold to C$10.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.32.

TSE:CG traded down C$0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$8.66. 429,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,667. The firm has a market cap of C$2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.39. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$8.21 and a twelve month high of C$19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 5.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.82.

In other news, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$540,777.60. Also, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total value of C$873,282.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$546,021.60. Insiders sold a total of 76,575 shares of company stock valued at $954,449 in the last quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

