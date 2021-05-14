Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

ECIFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. AlphaValue cut shares of Electricité de France to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Electricité de France from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Thursday.

ECIFY stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.81. 21,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,138. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.73. Electricité de France has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

About Electricité de France

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

