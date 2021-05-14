Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

EXTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Extreme Networks stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,250. Extreme Networks has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $12.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 2.13.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The company had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 670,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,042,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $232,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,153.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 225,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,487,750. 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Extreme Networks by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 128,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 16,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

