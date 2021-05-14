Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.25.
EXTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.
Extreme Networks stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,250. Extreme Networks has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $12.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 2.13.
In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 670,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,042,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $232,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,153.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 225,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,487,750. 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Extreme Networks by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 128,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 16,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.
Extreme Networks Company Profile
Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.
Read More: Short Selling
Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.