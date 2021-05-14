PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. provides financial services primarily in the United States. The Company conducts its business in two segments: mortgage banking and investment management. Mortgage banking segment offers correspondent and retail lending businesses and loan servicing business. Investment management segment offers investment advisory and investment management services. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is headquartered in Moorpark, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.50.

PFSI stock opened at $58.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.31. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $70.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. The company had revenue of $944.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.36%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $658,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $2,410,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,325,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,876,002.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,166,474 shares of company stock valued at $72,939,758 and sold 278,210 shares valued at $17,179,183. Insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 92.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

