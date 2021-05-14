Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.65 EPS

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 1.62%.

BKHYY stock remained flat at $$41.89 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 813. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.90. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 52-week low of $25.85 and a 52-week high of $41.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Separately, Hapoalim Securities upgraded shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. The company offers account-management services, credits for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market activity; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

