Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.65 EPS

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 1.62%.

BKHYY stock remained flat at $$41.89 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 813. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.90. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 52-week low of $25.85 and a 52-week high of $41.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Separately, Hapoalim Securities upgraded shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. The company offers account-management services, credits for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market activity; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

