Dorian LPG (LPG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th.

NYSE:LPG traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,053. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.29. The company has a market capitalization of $614.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Dorian LPG has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $14.90.

In other Dorian LPG news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras sold 46,276 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $624,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,955,986 shares in the company, valued at $26,405,811. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 93,631 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $1,215,330.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,927.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,275,505 over the last 90 days. 28.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pareto Securities raised Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

