STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Price Target Cut to C$1.75 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on STEP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$1.75 price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of TSE:STEP traded down C$0.07 on Thursday, hitting C$1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,894. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.02. STEP Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$0.34 and a 1 year high of C$1.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$91.41 million and a PE ratio of -0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

