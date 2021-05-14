Keyera (TSE:KEY) Given New C$33.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

KEY has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised Keyera from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Keyera from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$29.00 price objective on Keyera and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. CSFB boosted their price objective on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Keyera from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keyera currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$30.65.

Shares of TSE:KEY traded up C$0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$30.73. 224,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,784. The stock has a market cap of C$6.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 106.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.32. Keyera has a 12-month low of C$18.04 and a 12-month high of C$30.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.57.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$804.79 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.7600001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Keyera’s payout ratio is 685.71%.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

