Truist Securiti Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Global Payments in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.03. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.09 EPS.
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE GPN opened at $196.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.63. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $153.33 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $58.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,871,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,518,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,616 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,495,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,830,043,000 after buying an additional 54,665 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Global Payments by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,808,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,883,000 after buying an additional 325,571 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,423,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,772,000 after purchasing an additional 436,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in Global Payments by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,726,000 after purchasing an additional 746,553 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total value of $99,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,346.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total value of $2,440,399.39. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,231,757. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.
Global Payments Company Profile
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.
