Truist Securiti Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Global Payments in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.03. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.09 EPS.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Compass Point downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.59.

NYSE GPN opened at $196.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.63. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $153.33 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $58.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,871,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,518,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,616 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,495,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,830,043,000 after buying an additional 54,665 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Global Payments by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,808,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,883,000 after buying an additional 325,571 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,423,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,772,000 after purchasing an additional 436,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in Global Payments by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,726,000 after purchasing an additional 746,553 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total value of $99,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,346.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total value of $2,440,399.39. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,231,757. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.