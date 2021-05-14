Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,153 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,266 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.14.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $94.97 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.82 and a twelve month high of $106.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $38,474.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,509. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,419 shares of company stock worth $2,017,096. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

