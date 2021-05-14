Copa (NYSE:CPA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $90.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Copa Holdings is taking a significant hit from the coronavirus pandemic. Due to limited operations owing to coronavirus-led weak demand and travel restrictions, the carrier incurred losses in each of the preceding four quarters. Thanks to tepid air-travel demand, passenger revenues fell 68.8% in the first quarter. Due to weak traffic, load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) dipped 12.3 percentage points. Shares of the company have underperformed its industry in the past six months mainly due to coronavirus-led woes. However, substantial reduction in operating costs (down 47.1% in first-quarter) is partly offsetting the revenue declines. Further, with reduced infection rates in some parts of the world and the resultant relaxation in travel restrictions, we are optimistic about the gradual increase in the airline’s operations.”

CPA has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Copa from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC lowered shares of Copa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Copa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Copa in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.90.

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $80.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. Copa has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $94.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.03). Copa had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $185.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.93 million. Analysts predict that Copa will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Copa by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,416,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,421,000 after purchasing an additional 863,156 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Copa by 25.9% during the first quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,925,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,130,000 after purchasing an additional 808,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copa during the first quarter valued at about $48,186,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its position in shares of Copa by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,041,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,470,000 after purchasing an additional 503,956 shares in the last quarter.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

