Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 49.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Jamf from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Jamf in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.55.

NASDAQ JAMF opened at $28.02 on Wednesday. Jamf has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $51.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.65 and a 200-day moving average of $34.71.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Jamf had a negative net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $76.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.47 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Jamf will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

