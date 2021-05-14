Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Receives $54.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.25.

AGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

NYSE AGR opened at $51.72 on Tuesday. Avangrid has a 52 week low of $38.78 and a 52 week high of $56.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.95.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Avangrid’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avangrid will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.11%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 30.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 2.5% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

