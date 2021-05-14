Craig Hallum Upgrades 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) to Buy

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank cut 3D Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered 3D Systems from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Loop Capital upgraded 3D Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on 3D Systems from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. 3D Systems has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that 3D Systems will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

