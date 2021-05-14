Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.09 EPS

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

RXRX stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $35.78.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RXRX. SVB Leerink began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

