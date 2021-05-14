Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Receives $29.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

DRQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $65,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,217.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $329,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRQ. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,997,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,288,000 after purchasing an additional 490,608 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter worth about $10,974,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter worth about $8,373,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,767,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,966,000 after acquiring an additional 183,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dril-Quip during the 1st quarter worth about $5,112,000.

NYSE DRQ opened at $33.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.07. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.91 and a beta of 1.54. Dril-Quip has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $40.62.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.98 million. Dril-Quip had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

