Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Willdan Group is a provider of professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry, and public agencies at all levels of government. Nationwide, they enable their clients to realize cost and energy savings by providing a wide range of specialized services. They assist their clients with a broad range of complementary services relating to: Energy Efficiency and Sustainability; Engineering and Planning; Economic and Financial Consulting; and National Preparedness and Interoperability. They operate their business through a network of offices located primarily in California and New York. They also have operations in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Oregon, Texas, Washington and Washington, DC. “

Separately, Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, March 12th.

WLDN traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,802. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $461.00 million, a P/E ratio of -44.37 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.53. Willdan Group has a 52-week low of $18.57 and a 52-week high of $54.99.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.41 million. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Willdan Group will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Micah Chen sold 623 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $25,032.14. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,182.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 5,000 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $203,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,745 shares in the company, valued at $843,906.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,586 shares of company stock worth $2,322,679 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Willdan Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 187,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Willdan Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Willdan Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Willdan Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 962,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,125,000 after acquiring an additional 35,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Willdan Group by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

