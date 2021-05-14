Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Toshiba Corporation provides a full range of smart digital life products and consumer electronics, designed by the best and the brightest, and backed by millions invested in R & D. The Company’s segments include Energy and Infrastructure, which includes nuclear power generation systems, thermal power, hydroelectric power, and wind power. The Electronic Devices and Components, which includes small-signal devices, power devices, optoelectronic devices, storage devices and semiconductor manufacturing equipment. The Community Solutions, which includes broadcasting system, road equipment systems, water supply and sewerage systems, environmental system, elevators and light emitting diode lights. The Healthcare Systems and Services, which includes diagnostic x-ray systems and computerized tomography systems. The Lifestyle Products and Services, which includes personal computers, televisions, refrigerators, washing machines and home appliance repair services. “

TOSYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Toshiba from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Toshiba in a report on Friday, February 19th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Toshiba from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of Toshiba stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,961. Toshiba has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $23.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.34.

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Toshiba had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toshiba will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Toshiba Company Profile

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Others.

