Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIGA Technologies Inc. is applying viral and bacterial genomics and sophisticated computational modeling in the design and development of novel products for the prevention and treatment of serious infectious diseases, with an emphasis on products for biological warfare defense. SIGA believes that it is a leader in the development of pharmaceutical agents and vaccines to fight potential biowarfare pathogens. With broad technology platforms in both vaccines and antibiotics, SIGA’s product development programs emphasize the increasingly serious problem of drug resistant bacteria. In addition to smallpox, SIGA has antiviral programs targeting other Category A pathogens, including arenaviruses, dengue virus, and the filoviruses. “

NASDAQ:SIGA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.79. 236,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,380. SIGA Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $8.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.48 million, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.53.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The business had revenue of $37.80 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIGA. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,206,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 767,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 197,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,688,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,476,000 after purchasing an additional 143,476 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

