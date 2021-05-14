Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Stock Price Down 3.2% Following Weak Earnings

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)’s share price dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $30.19 and last traded at $31.19. Approximately 2,313 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 141,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.21.
The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07).
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 73.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 9,114 shares during the period. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $713,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $12,485,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.80.
Repare Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPTX)
Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.
