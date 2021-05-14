Valmark Advisers Inc. Invests $608,000 in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,681 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.06% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 8,418 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 51,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 21,106 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 10,195 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 40,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 67,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $65,055.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,417.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,244 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,258.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,779 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,740 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $14.02 on Friday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $16.28. The company has a market capitalization of $920.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

