Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 6,426 Shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudera during the first quarter worth about $32,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Cloudera during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Cloudera in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudera in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudera in the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Mick Hollison sold 46,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $587,951.76. Following the transaction, the president now owns 117,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,061.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 26,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $347,193.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 348,270 shares of company stock worth $5,742,254. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CLDR opened at $11.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.25. Cloudera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.37.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $226.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.43 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLDR. Barclays lowered their target price on Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.78.

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

