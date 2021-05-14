Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $764,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 23,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after buying an additional 11,583 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,374,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $340.45 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $228.30 and a one year high of $351.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $337.74 and its 200 day moving average is $315.68.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

