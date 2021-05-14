Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 615 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 8.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 309.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVS. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

NVS stock opened at $88.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $77.04 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The firm has a market cap of $202.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.65.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

