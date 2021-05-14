Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $714,000 Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 63,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,518 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 102,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,713,000 after acquiring an additional 15,181 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $1,705,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 36,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $84.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of -646.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $90.79.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research raised shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.53.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

