Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Has $7.10 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,814 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $7,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XMLV. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $185,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 48,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after buying an additional 26,242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XMLV traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.19. 145,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,077. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.52. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $37.15 and a 52 week high of $55.42.

