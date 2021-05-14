Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $94.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,415. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.73. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $62.26 and a 1 year high of $96.63.

