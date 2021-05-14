High Note Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

NASDAQ BND traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $84.99. 10,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,669,777. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%.

