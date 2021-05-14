Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Holdings Lifted by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the quarter. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,074,000 after purchasing an additional 27,903 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,665,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,445,000 after buying an additional 160,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $62.25. The company had a trading volume of 11,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,193. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $62.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.57.

