High Note Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $14.48. 28,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,455,344. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LUMN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.03.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.