Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,782 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for 7.9% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned 0.18% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $12,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 111,073 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after buying an additional 66,915 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 169,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock remained flat at $$51.10 on Friday. 2,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,969. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.13 and a 200 day moving average of $51.37. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.93 and a 1 year high of $51.90.

