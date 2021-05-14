PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $34.32, but opened at $38.03. PubMatic shares last traded at $37.21, with a volume of 6,106 shares traded.

The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.48 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on PubMatic in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JMP Securities raised their target price on PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at $494,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.19.

About PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

