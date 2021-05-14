Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €95.00 Price Target for HelloFresh (ETR:HFG)

Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HFG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €102.70 ($120.82) price objective on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on HelloFresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on HelloFresh and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on HelloFresh and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €87.10 ($102.47).

Get HelloFresh alerts:

Shares of ETR:HFG traded up €2.60 ($3.06) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €65.98 ($77.62). The company had a trading volume of 566,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,734. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65. HelloFresh has a 12 month low of €33.80 ($39.76) and a 12 month high of €77.90 ($91.65). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €67.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of €61.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.