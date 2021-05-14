Insider Selling: Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Insider Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total transaction of $174,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,988.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Charles Kostalnick II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 12th, Charles Kostalnick II sold 26,060 shares of Arrow Electronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $2,720,142.80.

ARW opened at $116.34 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.15 and a 1-year high of $119.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.57. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,229,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $606,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 22.7% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,149,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,020,000 after acquiring an additional 582,960 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,207,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,584,000 after acquiring an additional 532,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,566,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,718,000 after acquiring an additional 309,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

