Beazley (LON:BEZ) Price Target Lowered to GBX 350 at Credit Suisse Group

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BEZ. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.79) price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Beazley from GBX 405 ($5.29) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 440 ($5.75).

Get Beazley alerts:

Shares of BEZ traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 312.60 ($4.08). 764,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,607. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 338.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 347.67. The company has a market cap of £1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.75. Beazley has a 1-year low of GBX 287.60 ($3.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 538.50 ($7.04). The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.84.

In other Beazley news, insider Adrian Cox sold 12,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.70), for a total transaction of £46,029.60 ($60,137.97).

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.