Credit Suisse Group Boosts Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target to $84.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its price target increased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $83.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 103.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.32. 121,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,516,324. Farfetch has a 1 year low of $12.83 and a 1 year high of $73.87. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.29.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.26. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 81.22% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. The firm had revenue of $485.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth about $715,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 14,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

