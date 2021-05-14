Truist Securiti Comments on Unum Group’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Unum Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.27. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Unum Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Unum Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.71.

Shares of Unum Group stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $30.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,442. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $30.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

In other news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $27,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $199,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,821. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,356,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 229,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,382,000 after acquiring an additional 29,696 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 42,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 23,785 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,545,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

