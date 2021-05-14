Kier Group (LON:KIE) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Kier Group (LON:KIE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON KIE traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 120.80 ($1.58). The stock had a trading volume of 7,118,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 454.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.86. Kier Group has a 1 year low of GBX 42.06 ($0.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 123.20 ($1.61). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 90.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 78.85. The firm has a market cap of £195.84 million and a P/E ratio of -1.11.

About Kier Group

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Construction, Infrastructure, and Other segments. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, tunnels, and buildings; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

