Kier Group (LON:KIE) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Kier Group (LON:KIE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.17% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of LON KIE traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 120.80 ($1.58). The stock had a trading volume of 7,118,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 454.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.86. Kier Group has a 1 year low of GBX 42.06 ($0.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 123.20 ($1.61). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 90.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 78.85. The firm has a market cap of £195.84 million and a P/E ratio of -1.11.
About Kier Group
