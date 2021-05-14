Uniswap (UNI) Price Hits $39.50

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. One Uniswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $39.50 or 0.00077810 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion and $852.80 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006299 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000284 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000079 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 127.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 559,570,115 coins. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog . The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Uniswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

