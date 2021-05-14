William Blair Comments on Exagen Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:XGN)

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Exagen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Exagen’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Get Exagen alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Exagen in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

NASDAQ XGN traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $12.40. The company had a trading volume of 102,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,791. The company has a quick ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day moving average is $15.84. Exagen has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.11 million and a P/E ratio of -1.01.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.10% and a negative net margin of 39.49%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exagen during the first quarter worth about $3,013,000. Eversept Partners LP boosted its position in Exagen by 28.0% during the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 104,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Exagen during the first quarter worth about $7,000,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exagen by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Exagen during the first quarter worth about $5,795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.