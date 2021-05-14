Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Senseonics updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of SENS stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,813,184. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52. Senseonics has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $5.56. The company has a market cap of $808.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.88.

SENS has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut shares of Senseonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.45.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,892,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $11,692,807.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,953,906 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $10,502,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

