Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Raised to $164.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $162.00 to $164.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ABNB. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $172.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.84.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.73. The company had a trading volume of 157,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,539,405. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.44. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $607,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $496,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

