Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Alvopetro Energy stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.76. Alvopetro Energy has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $0.88.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons in the RecÃ´ncavo basins in onshore Brazil. As at December 31, 2019, the company holds interests in the CaburÃ© and Gomo natural gas assets; two oil fields, including Bom Lugar and MÃ£e-da-lua; and one other exploration asset comprising 23,527 acres.

