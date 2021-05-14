Brokerages Set Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Price Target at $49.27

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.27.

ESPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of ESPR stock opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $53.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.55 and its 200 day moving average is $28.42. The company has a market cap of $631.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.48.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($1.42). Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The company had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.84) EPS. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $18,200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 4.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

