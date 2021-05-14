Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HWM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $32.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.80. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.98.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,133,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,084 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

