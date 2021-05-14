Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RDN. Zacks Investment Research raised Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on Radian Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Radian Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Radian Group by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 75,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 23,393 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at $48,896,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.10. Radian Group has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Radian Group had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $328.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Radian Group will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

