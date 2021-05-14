Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for The Blackstone Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s FY2021 earnings at $3.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.09.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $85.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Blackstone Group has a 12-month low of $47.80 and a 12-month high of $91.41. The company has a market cap of $58.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.82 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,394,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,606,000. Arrow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,099,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 807,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,151,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 87,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $7,457,869.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 442,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,631,127.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,801,052 shares of company stock valued at $125,864,368 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.99%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

