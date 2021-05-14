Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) is Hedeker Wealth LLC’s Largest Position

Hedeker Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,456 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 6.7% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $19,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. First United Bank Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $6,767,000. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $4,710,000. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 32,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 10,137 shares during the period.

Shares of VCIT opened at $93.69 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $90.68 and a one year high of $97.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

