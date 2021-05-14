Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.000-4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32 billion-$1.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.Zebra Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $574.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $435.57.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

ZBRA stock opened at $471.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $490.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $425.34. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $215.52 and a 52 week high of $518.66. The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 51.92 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total value of $442,540.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,518.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,449 shares of company stock valued at $25,872,123 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.