Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 99,469 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lessened its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 273,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,469 shares during the period. Trane Technologies accounts for about 1.9% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Inverness Counsel LLC NY owned approximately 0.11% of Trane Technologies worth $45,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 239.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 310.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TT opened at $182.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.08. The company has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $73.73 and a 12 month high of $187.98.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.31.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

